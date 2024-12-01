Chennai rain drives up tomato, onion prices in Koyambedu Market

Tomatoes and onions, staples in Indian cooking, are currently witnessing a sharp price surge. Onions, in particular, have remained costly despite government interventions. The lifting of the onion export ban led to significant exports, creating shortages across India. Prices soared to Rs 100-120 per kg, prompting the government to distribute onions at Rs 35 per kg in select locations. However, limited availability and rain-affected production have kept prices high. Relief may be on the horizon, as fresh supplies are expected to lower onion prices in the coming days.

Tomatoes are also facing a steep price rise, exacerbated by heavy rains across Tamil Nadu. Poor weather conditions have reduced tomato supply to markets, with many rotting on the plants. As a result, wholesale tomato prices have reached Rs 70 per kg, with retail prices expected to cross Rs 100 per kg. A 14 kg tomato box is now selling for up to Rs 700, causing concern among consumers, especially housewives managing household budgets.

At Chennai’s Koyambedu Market, vegetable prices vary widely. Onions are sold for Rs 65-80 per kg, tomatoes for Rs 60-70 per kg, and drumsticks for a staggering Rs 200 per kg. Green chilies, beetroot, and potatoes range between Rs 35-50 per kg, while capsicum and bitter gourd are available for Rs 30-40 per kg. Premium vegetables like butter beans and cluster beans are priced higher, at Rs 60-70 per kg. Despite the price hike, some vegetables, including cabbage and cucumber, remain affordable at Rs 20 per kg.