Cyclone Fengal: IMD issues red alert in Kerala; heavy rain forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala due to the influence of Cyclone Fengal, which recently made landfall near Puducherry. A red alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur for tomorrow, with an orange alert in effect for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad. Yellow alerts have also been announced for Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta. The northeast monsoon is expected to intensify, bringing persistent rain over the coming days.

Alerts extend into the week, with yellow warnings issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Lakshadweep on December 3. On December 4, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Lakshadweep are also under yellow alerts. The IMD predicts widespread rain across southern Kerala, with thunderstorms and lightning likely over the next five days. Residents in landslide-prone regions have been advised to remain vigilant, and district administrations are urged to implement safety measures.

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry early Sunday morning, has brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD reported its landfall at 2 a.m., with its effects being felt across coastal and inland areas. In Kerala, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for potential disruptions caused by severe weather conditions.