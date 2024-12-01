Cyclone Fengal: Veedur Dam overflows, flooding threat to 10+ Tamil Nadu villages

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry on Saturday night, crossing the northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. With wind speeds of 70-80 km/h and gusts reaching 90 km/h, the storm caused heavy rainfall across the region. Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu faced a severe threat as the Veedur Dam overflowed due to the deluge, endangering 10 nearby villages with potential flooding. A video of the overflowing dam underscored the gravity of the situation.

By Sunday morning, Cyclone Fengal was located 30 km north of Cuddalore and 40 km east of Villupuram, gradually moving westward. The IMD projected it would weaken into a deep depression within six hours, easing the cyclone’s immediate threat. Meanwhile, Chennai experienced high tides and rough seas, with the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The cyclone also disrupted operations at Chennai airport, where strong winds and heavy rain led to the suspension of flights on Saturday. The cancellations caused significant inconvenience for travelers, reflecting the storm’s widespread impact on transportation and infrastructure across affected areas.