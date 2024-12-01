Kejriwal criticizes Amit Shah over Padyatra attacks, slams MLA arrest

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock over an attack during his padyatra in Malviya Nagar on Saturday. A man splashed liquid on him, raising concerns about public safety in the national capital. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to address the deteriorating law and order situation. He highlighted the seriousness of the attack, saying, “The liquid was harmless, but it could have been something harmful.” Kejriwal also questioned why those raising concerns about public safety are targeted instead of criminals.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the attacker, identified as Ashok Jha, intended to set Kejriwal on fire, as the liquid smelled like spirit and a matchbox was found in his possession. Bharadwaj claimed that vigilant volunteers prevented a tragedy and accused the BJP of involvement in the incident. However, the BJP dismissed the allegations, with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva labeling the attack a “publicity stunt” aimed at garnering sympathy. The political clash further intensified the debate over governance and security in the city.

The Delhi Police, under the Union Home Ministry, detained Ashok Jha, a bus marshal reportedly frustrated over unpaid salaries for six months. The police are investigating his motive, though the incident has reignited concerns about Delhi’s law and order. Both AAP and BJP continue to exchange accusations, reflecting the broader political tensions surrounding the attack.