LPG cylinder prices rise for sixth consecutive month; check city-wise rates

With the start of December 2024, gas cylinder prices have increased again, adding to consumer expenses. Indian Oil has raised the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 16.50, bringing its cost in Delhi to Rs 1818.50. However, domestic gas cylinder prices remain unchanged, with the 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi still priced at Rs 808, a rate that has been consistent since August 2024, offering some relief to households.

The latest price hike reflects a steady increase in energy costs amid rising demand. The revised prices for 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders include Rs 1927 in Kolkata, Rs 1771 in Mumbai, and Rs 1980.50 in Chennai. In Kerala, the price has risen to Rs 1827. These cylinders are primarily used by businesses, such as sweet shops and restaurants, and the ongoing increases are likely to strain commercial operations.

This marks the sixth consecutive month of price hikes for commercial LPG cylinders. In November, the price was increased by Rs 62, following steady rises from Rs 1646 in July to Rs 1802 by November. Over the months, the cumulative increase has placed a growing burden on businesses relying on these cylinders, while domestic cylinder prices have remained stable, mitigating the impact for household consumers.