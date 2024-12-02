Cyclone Fengal Weakens: Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu, Alerts in Telangana, Karnataka

Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression, remaining stationary over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the past 12 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is expected to further weaken into a depression and move westward at a very slow pace. Despite heavy rainfall in Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin reported minimal flooding due to proactive measures, including desilting operations and the deployment of over 1,700 motor pumps. However, train services such as the Villupuram-Tambaram passenger train and the Puducherry-Chennai Egmore Express were canceled due to the adverse weather.

The cyclone has led to school and college closures in several Tamil Nadu districts. Educational institutions in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Krishnagiri were fully closed, while Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupatur, Vellore, and Ranipet declared holidays for schools only. In Puducherry, Education Minister A Namachivayam announced closures for all public and private institutions due to the intense rains and potential flooding. Emergency measures, such as draining floodwater from affected areas, have been implemented, with one subway in Chennai closed for railway maintenance.

The impact of Cyclone Fengal has extended to parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala. Kerala issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts, prompting authorities to shut all educational institutions and urge residents in vulnerable areas to relocate to safety. With heavy rains continuing, officials have stressed vigilance and preparedness to mitigate risks across the affected regions.