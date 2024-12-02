Eating these foods can help reduce bloating during periods

Bloating is a common symptom of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and menstruation. Hormonal fluctuations are the primary causes of bloating. The feeling of heaviness during periods can even impact your everyday activities.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shareda video on Instagram highlighting four types of foods that can keep bloating at bay — before or after your period. “

These foods can help reduce bloating during periods

1. Potassium-rich foods

Bloating is often caused by water retention due to hormonal changes. Potassium-rich foods like bananas, avocados, spinach, and sweet potatoes work by balancing sodium levels in your body. Sodium can cause your body to hold onto water, so adding potassium helps flush out the extra water and eases bloating.

2. Water-rich foods

Hydration is a game-changer for bloating. When your body senses dehydration, it holds onto fluids, worsening the puffiness. Adding water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, celery, and oranges helps keep you hydrated while also providing essential vitamins and minerals. These foods are natural diuretics, flushing out toxins and reducing water retention.

3. Ginger

Ginger is a root, containing compounds that relax intestinal muscles, helping to ease cramps and reduce bloating. It also improves digestion by stimulating gastric enzymes, which reduces bloating caused by indigestion or sluggish digestion. Add it to your tea, smoothies, or meals for the best results!

Also Read: Easy tips to manage gestational diabetes

4. Peppermint tea

Peppermint Tea is one of the easiest remedies for bloating as it contains menthol, a compound known to relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract. This helps reduce gas production and even soothe period cramps. A warm cup in the morning or after meals can do wonders.