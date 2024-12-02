Farmers to March from Noida to Delhi: Key Demands Highlighted

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh are set to march from Noida to the Parliament complex in Delhi today to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws. The protest coincides with the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Delhi-NCR police have heightened security, installing barriers, conducting additional checks, and rerouting traffic. Key protest sites like the Chilla, DND Border, and Mahamaya Flyover have been fortified, with checkpoints added on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The farmers, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and allied groups like the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), are calling for five key demands. These include 10 percent plots and a 67 percent increase in compensation under the previous land acquisition law, four times the market rate compensation, and 20 percent plots for land acquired after January 1, 2014. They also seek employment and rehabilitation benefits for the children of landless farmers, proper resettlement of densely populated areas, and implementation of recommendations by the High Power Committee.

The march, led by BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa, will commence at 12 p.m. near the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida, with farmers traveling on foot and tractors towards Delhi. Meanwhile, other farmer organizations, such as the SKM and KMM, are planning similar protests starting December 6, focusing on broader demands like a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP). The demonstrations reflect ongoing discontent among agricultural communities over compensation and policy changes.