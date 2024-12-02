Kanyakumari Schools, Colleges Closed on December 3 for Local Festival

December brings a series of holidays for students, starting with the half-yearly exams mid-month, followed by a 10-day break. Including weekends and Christmas, students will enjoy a total of 14 days off during December. Although November had few official holidays, several districts declared school and college closures due to heavy rainfall.

In Kanyakumari district, a local holiday has been declared for December 3 to celebrate the renowned St. Xavier’s Church festival, which takes place from late November to early December. The festival, held at Kottar, is significant for its historical importance as the first church dedicated to St. Xavier in the world. Lakhs of devotees participate in the celebrations.

As part of the local holiday declaration, government offices and schools in Kanyakumari will function on December 14 to compensate for the day off. Additionally, TASMAC shops in certain areas of Kanyakumari will remain closed for three days due to the festival.