Market capitalisation of 9 of top-10 firms climb by Rs 2.29 lakh crore

Mumbai: Market capitalisation (m-cap) of 9 out of the top 10 most valued companies in India surged by Rs 2.29,589.86 crore over the past week. Among the top 10 firms, Infosys was the sole laggard. The past week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 685.68 points or 0.86 per cent and NSE Nifty climbed 223.85 points or 0.93 per cent.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

LIC’s market value jumped by Rs 60,656.72 crore to Rs 6,23,202.02 crore. This was the most among the top-10 firms. This was followed by HDFC Bank, which jumped Rs 39,513.97 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 13,73,932.11 crore.

RIL added Rs 35,860.79 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 17,48,991.54 crore. Telecom giant Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 32,657.06 crore to Rs 9,26,725.90 crore. SBI jumped Rs 20,482 crore to Rs 7,48,775.62 crore.

Market value of ICICI Bank went up Rs 15,858.02 crore to Rs 9,17,724.24 crore. HUL rallied Rs 11,947.67 crore to Rs 5,86,516.72 crore. TCS rose Rs 10,058.28 crore to Rs 15,46,207.79 crore. ITC saw its mcap up by Rs 2,555.35 crore to Rs 5,96,828.28 crore. IT major Infosys slipped by Rs 18,477.5 crore to Rs 7,71,674.33 crore. It was the sole laggard last week.

Overall, Reliance Industries (RIL) remains the most valued Indian company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).