Post-Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rains Cause Traffic Chaos on Bengaluru Airport Flyover

Cyclone Fengal has caused severe disruption in Bengaluru, with heavy rainfall battering the city for two days and triggering massive traffic jams. Monday morning saw a viral video depicting gridlock on the airport road flyover near Sahakar Nagar, where vehicles were stranded for kilometers. Commuters traveling between Kempegowda International Airport and Hebbal faced bumper-to-bumper traffic on both levels of the flyover, compounded by the lack of traffic police to manage the situation. Travelers from Devanahalli, Chikkaballapur, and the airport experienced long delays, exacerbating their frustration.

The relentless downpour further worsened conditions, as pothole-filled roads and poor visibility posed challenges for bikers and motorists alike. Key areas like Shanthinagar signal and Majestic main road were heavily affected, with rainwater flooding potholes and disrupting bus movement. Overflowing stormwater drains worsened road flooding, making walking impossible for pedestrians. Tourists in the city were left disheartened as their plans were upended by the ongoing deluge.

With meteorologists forecasting continued heavy rains for the next three days, officials have urged residents to plan their travel carefully to avoid congestion hotspots such as Sahakar Nagar and Majestic. Videos of the chaotic traffic scenes have gone viral, highlighting the city’s longstanding infrastructure issues and chronic traffic problems. Cyclone Fengal’s impact has once again spotlighted Bengaluru’s vulnerability to extreme weather and its inadequate urban planning.