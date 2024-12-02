Railways introduces AI-powered bedroll inspection technology

Indian Railways has introduced an AI-powered system to inspect and sort linens such as bed sheets and towels provided to passengers in air-conditioned coaches. The system, known as the Linen Inspection and Sorting Assistant (LISA), was developed by the Pune division and was launched by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at the Ghorpadi Integrated Coaching Complex (GICC). LISA uses advanced artificial intelligence to ensure a thorough 100% quality inspection of linens, detecting defects, stains, or damage before they are provided to passengers.

The AI-based technology enhances the efficiency of linen management by automating the inspection process, reducing manual labor, and improving the overall quality of passenger amenities. LISA’s advanced algorithms can quickly process large volumes of linens, ensuring that only high-quality sheets are delivered to passengers, contributing to a more hygienic and comfortable travel experience. This system marks a significant innovation in Indian Railways’ efforts to improve passenger services.

This implementation is part of Indian Railways’ broader strategy to integrate AI and automation across its operations. The pilot installation at GICC in Pune is the first step, with plans for wider deployment across the network. Additionally, Indian Railways has steadily improved the cleaning frequency of blankets in AC classes, shortening the interval from three months in 2010 to 15 days by 2016. In another initiative, Indian Railways is preparing for the Gram Tent City project during the Mahakumbh 2025, offering premium accommodations near the bathing ghats in Prayagraj.