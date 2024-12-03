Air India Express launches new domestic flight service: Details

Kolkata: Low-budget air carrier, Air India Express launched daily flights from Kolkata to Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair). Starting December 15, the airline will introduce an additional daily flight on this route, offering twice-daily connectivity between Kolkata and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair).

The airline has increased its services from Kolkata and Bagdogra by 37 per cent this winter season, offering over 230 weekly flights from these two cities. The airline also started Bengaluru-Sri Vijaya Puram flights. It will also start Chennai-Sri Vijaya Puram service on New Year’s Day.

Currently, Air India Express operates 21 weekly flights from Sri Vijaya Puram, connecting it directly to Bengaluru and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 15 other domestic cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi, and one international destination – Abu Dhabi. Starting January 2025, direct flights to Chennai will be added to the schedule.

Air India Express operates 374 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting the city to 25 domestic destinations, including Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Gwalior, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Sri Vijaya Puram, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. The airline also provides direct flights to international destinations like Abu Dhabi and Dammam, with one-stop connectivity to Agartala, Amritsar, Imphal, and Srinagar, along with 12 other international destinations, including Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, and Singapore.

In Kolkata, Air India Express operates 160 weekly flights to 14 domestic destinations, including Agartala, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Surat, and Varanasi. The airline also offers one-stop connections to 11 other domestic cities and 9 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.

Air India Express, is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, operating over 400 daily flights, connecting 36 domestic and 15 international airports, with a fleet of 90 aircraft.