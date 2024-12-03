Cash Seizure: Machines Used to Count Massive Haul

India’s largest Income Tax raid occurred in Odisha, targeting Boudh Distilleries, and lasted an unprecedented 10 days. The operation led to the seizure of ?352 crore, making it the biggest haul in the country’s history. Reports suggest the use of a specialized scanning wheel to locate valuables hidden underground, showcasing the meticulous planning involved.

During the raid, officials searched every corner of the distillery and required 36 counting machines to tally the massive cash haul. Bank employees were brought in to assist, and images of the operation, including stacks of cash being counted, went viral. A secure vehicle was arranged to transport the seized money under tight security, with the entire operation documented for record purposes.

The raid, conducted in August, was led by IT Investigation Officer S.K. Jha and Additional Director Gurpreet Singh. The central government lauded the officers for their efforts in the groundbreaking operation. The seized funds are now under the Income Tax Department’s custody, marking a significant milestone in the fight against financial malfeasance.