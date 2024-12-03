Air pollution tied to negative pregnancy outcomes

Exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) during pregnancy has been linked to heightened inflammation levels, which may result in adverse outcomes such as low birth weight and preterm birth, according to a study published in *Science Advances*. Conducted by Harvard University’s School of Public Health, the research highlights how PM2.5 pollution can alter DNA, specifically histones, in pregnant women, leading to disrupted cytokine gene balance and increased inflammation affecting both the mother and fetus.

PM2.5, consisting of particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers, originates from sources such as vehicle emissions, industrial activities, wildfires, and dust. The study underscores the health risks posed by these pollutants and stresses the importance of reducing exposure, especially for pregnant women. Researchers advocate for protective measures to safeguard maternal and fetal health, as inflammation triggered by PM2.5 is a key contributor to negative birth outcomes.

To mitigate these risks, pregnant women are encouraged to avoid heavily polluted areas, particularly during high traffic times, use air purifiers indoors, wear masks in polluted environments, and support initiatives aimed at reducing pollution. These steps can help lower PM2.5 exposure and contribute to better pregnancy outcomes.