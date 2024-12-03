Bangladesh High Court Petition Seeks Ban on Indian TV Channels for Provocative Content

A writ petition has been filed in the Bangladesh High Court seeking a complete ban on Indian TV channels, citing provocative content and non-compliance with regulations. Lawyer Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan submitted the petition, which is set to be reviewed by a bench led by Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi. The plea invokes Section 29 of the Cable Television Network Operation Act 2006 and requests a rule to determine why such a ban should not be imposed.

The petition targets channels like Star Jalsha, Star Plus, Zee Bangla, and Republic Bangla, accusing them of airing content that undermines Bangladeshi culture and contributes to youth moral decline. It also names government bodies, including the Information and Home Ministries and the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, as respondents. This move comes amid rising tensions between India and Bangladesh, following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and subsequent concerns over minority safety raised by India.

Tensions intensified after the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka’s airport on November 25 in a sedition case. His imprisonment led to violent protests, resulting in the death of a lawyer during clashes. This incident further strained relations between the two nations, with India expressing concerns over increasing attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.