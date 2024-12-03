Cyclone Fengal Causes Rising Water Levels in Chennai After Heavy Rainfall

The northeast monsoon plays a crucial role in replenishing water resources in Tamil Nadu, including providing a steady supply of drinking water for Chennai. The city requires at least 1 TMC of water per month, with reservoirs like Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, and Kannankottai being key sources. Desalination plants in Nemmeli and Minjur also help meet the city’s water demand. If the monsoon fails, water scarcity can become a serious issue, as seen in 2019 when water had to be transported by train.

Recent heavy rainfall from Cyclone Phethai has significantly increased water levels in Chennai’s reservoirs. Before the cyclone, the reservoirs were only at 46.99% of their capacity. Following the rains, Poondi now holds 25.50 feet of water, and other reservoirs, such as Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam, have seen similar increases in water levels. Overall, the city’s reservoirs are now at 60.15% capacity.

Poondi reservoir has reached 1 TMC of water for the first time in seven months, aided by surplus water diverted from the Araniar reservoir. Veeranam lake is also close to full capacity, and 700 cubic feet of surplus water is being released from it. The water release rate from the Velliyangal stream has also increased, contributing to the rising water levels in Chennai’s reservoirs.