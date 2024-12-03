Forex Market: Indian rupee decline to all-time low against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell to all-time low against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. As per forex traders, the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and unabated foreign portfolio outflows dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 84.75 and moved in a tight range and touched all-time low of 84.76 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at an all-time low of 84.72 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Noise introduces open-ear wearable stereo earphones in India: Price, Specifications

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.07 per cent at 106.51.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 238.28 crore.