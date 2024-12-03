Honor unveils new smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Honor X9c Smart has been unveiled in Malaysia. The Honor X9c was launched in select global markets in November. Honor has not yet announced the pricing details of the X9c Smart handset. It is listed in an 8GB + 256GB configuration. The phone is offered in Moonlight White and Ocean Cyan colourways.

The Honor X9c Smart sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 850nits peak brightness, and dynamic, DC flicker-free dimming. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 skin on top.

The Honor X9c Smart carries a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 3x lossless zoom. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter as well. It is equipped with AI-backed imaging and editing tools.

The Honor X9c Smart is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is said to come with a scratch-resistant build, which is claimed to endure 3,000 cycles of steel-wool friction. The Honor X9c has an IP65M-rated build for dust and 360-degree water resistance.