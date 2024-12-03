Karnataka on Yellow Alert as Cyclone Fengal’s Effects Continue

Cyclone Fengal’s impact has caused heavy rainfall and colder, cloudy weather across Karnataka, disrupting daily life in several districts, including Bengaluru, Kodagu, and coastal areas. South Karnataka is experiencing intensified rainfall, leading to significant inconvenience for residents. As a result, schools and colleges were closed in seven districts on Monday, and the holiday measure was extended to nine districts on Tuesday due to continued heavy rainfall.

On Monday, districts such as Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Mysore observed holidays, with additional districts like Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, and Mangalore joining the list on Tuesday. Traffic disruptions have been reported, including a landslide in Chamarajanagar and blocked roads due to fallen trees. In coastal areas, heavy rain has affected local infrastructure, including flooding a wood mill in Ullal and causing damage to houses in Bantwal. Waterlogging also caused traffic jams along the Bengaluru-Mysore National Highway.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for six districts—Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan—due to ongoing rainfall. While the cyclone’s intensity is expected to lessen, moderate to light rain is forecast to continue across the state, with cloudy weather in Bengaluru, Tumkur, and northern regions like Raichur. The weather is expected to remain cool, with temperatures dropping as the cyclone’s effects linger.