Kerala: Schools in 4 districts closed due to heavy rain

Heavy rainfall across Kerala has prompted district authorities to declare a holiday on December 3 for educational institutions in Kasaragod, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Alappuzha. In Kottayam, the closure is limited to schools and establishments serving as relief camps. While the safety of students remains a priority, examinations in these districts will proceed as per schedule.

The Malappuram District Collector announced that schools, madrasas, Anganwadis, and tuition centers will remain closed, though professional colleges are excluded. Similarly, in Alappuzha, where flooding has raised safety concerns, all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Anganwadis, are closed. Meanwhile, Thrissur District Collector has extended the holiday to central schools, CBSE, ICSE, and professional colleges, though activities like exams and interviews remain unaffected.

In Kasaragod, a red alert has been issued, with the District Collector ordering the closure of all educational institutions except model residential schools. Kottayam, while spared a district-wide closure, has closed schools functioning as relief camps. Despite the widespread holidays, district officials have ensured minimal disruption to scheduled examinations across Kerala.