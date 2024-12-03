Kerala Weather: Orange Alerts in 2 Districts, Yellow in 7 Amid Heavy Rainfall

Kerala is expected to see reduced heavy rainfall today, but northern districts such as Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to experience significant downpours, prompting orange alerts. Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for seven districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Authorities have called for continued vigilance, particularly in hilly areas, as isolated heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is forecast within 24 hours.

Special safety measures have been issued for various vulnerable areas. Residents in landslide or flood-prone hilly regions are advised to relocate to safer places immediately. Those in low-lying areas should evaluate the situation and prepare to move to relief camps if necessary. People in structurally weak homes should take precautions against strong winds, seek safer shelters if required, and report hazardous conditions to authorities. Public spaces should be inspected for dangers, such as unstable trees, posts, or walls, and necessary pruning or securing measures should be taken.

Authorities have also issued water and travel advisories. Rivers and other water bodies should be strictly avoided for any activities during heavy rainfall. Recreational trips to waterfalls, water bodies, and hilly regions are strongly discouraged until weather warnings are lifted. Nonessential travel should be minimized to ensure public safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.