Kolkata Weather: Major Forecast Revealed; Today’s Update and AQI Details

The Alipore Meteorological Office has forecast that Kolkata will experience a high of 27 degrees Celsius and a low of 19 degrees on Tuesday. After Cyclone Fengal briefly raised the city’s temperatures, the weather has turned pleasant in Kolkata and nearby districts. However, winter chills are expected to return later this week.

Starting Tuesday, reduced moisture levels in the city will allow northwesterly winds to resume, signaling the return of winter. By the weekend, temperatures in Kolkata are expected to drop by at least 5 degrees. HR Biswas, head of the weather section at the Alipore Regional Meteorological Centre, indicated that strong northwesterly winds might push temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kolkata’s air quality index (AQI) stands at 118, categorized as moderate. While general health impacts are minimal, sensitive individuals are advised to stay indoors or wear masks when outside to avoid potential discomfort from pollution.