Mahindra launches the BE 6e electric SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mahindra has unveiled the XEV 9e and BE 6e as the flag-bearers of the brand in the modern world of electric cars. Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced two sub-brands for electric vehicles, BE and XEV. The automaker has officially revelaed 6e and 9e electric SUVs under the BE and XEV brands.

The BE 6e has been launched at a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-SUV has a length of 4,371 mm and a ground clearance of 207 mm. It also offers a boot space of 455L along with 45L storage in frunk.

The front fascia of the EV gets a strategically placed headlamp surrounded by the J-shaped DRLs. On the side, the SUV has a sleek appearance with flush door handles and a silhouette. Similarly, the rear end of the vehicle gets C-shaped tail lamps in the form of sleek lines which are connected by lights covering the width of the vehicle with an illuminated BE logo at the center.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee decline to all-time low against US dollar

The highlight of the cabin is the presence of a two-spoke steering with an illuminated logo. Along with this, the brand has added a two-screen setup made of an digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. The brand is also offering magnetic key fobs. To further uplift the feel, the glass roof of the EV, called the “infinity roof” by the brand gets illumination.

Other features include ventilated seats, wireless chargers, air purifiers, air quality indicators, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, a facial recognition system, cooled console storage, and more.

For safety, the brand is offering a suite of Level 2 plus ADAS features with five radars and one camera. The safety is further heightened by the Secure 360 system, which can be used to monitor vehicles using a phone. There are other features like airbags, TPMS, and more. In a first, the brand is offering autonomous parking.