Parliament Winter Session: Opposition walks out after deadlock resolution

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on November 25, witnessed a walkout by opposition MPs on December 3, following prolonged disruptions and unresolved disputes. Despite a prior agreement aimed at ensuring smooth proceedings, the opposition and ruling parties clashed over demands for urgent debates on pressing issues, including the Adani indictment in the U.S., the Sambhal violence, and the Manipur crisis.

A breakthrough meeting on Monday had planned constitutional debates for December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha. However, unity within the opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc, appeared strained. While the Congress led protests, key allies like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) abstained. The TMC emphasized addressing broader public concerns and criticized the Congress’s focus on the Adani case, suggesting a need for a more comprehensive strategy.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor framed the walkout as a direct challenge to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), portraying it as a precursor to active parliamentary participation. Meanwhile, the government reaffirmed its willingness to discuss all issues, but the enduring disagreements highlight a contentious road ahead for the session, set to conclude on December 20.