Southern Railway announces changes in train services in this division: Full list

Chennai: The Southern Railway has announced changes in train services in the Madurai Division for December 2024. These changes were announced due to the implementation of Fixed Time Corridor blocks for asset maintenance. Several trains will be diverted, and one will be rescheduled.

The 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express, departing from Sengottai at 7:05 hrs on December 3, 5, 7, 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27, 30, and January 3, 6, and 8, will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping stops at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tiruparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Vadamadura, Vaiyampatti, and Manaparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikkudi.

Similarly, the 16352 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express, departing Nagercoil at 6:15 hrs on December 19 and 26, will also take the diverted route, skipping Madurai and Dindigul while adding a stop at Manamadurai.

The 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Express, leaving Kanniyakumari at 5:50 hrs on December 21, will follow the same route and modifications.

Additionally, the 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express, departing Guruvayur at 23:45 hrs on December 20, 25, and January 2 and 5, will run via the diverted route, skipping Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, and Manaparai. An additional stop will be provided at Manamadurai.

Meanwhile, the 22631 Madurai – Bikaner Express, originally scheduled to leave Madurai at 11:55 hrs on December 26, will be rescheduled to depart at 14:00 hrs, delayed by 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated through the official Southern Railway website or their nearest railway station for more details.