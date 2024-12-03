Vivo launches S20 series: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo S20 series has been launched in China. The series comprises of two models — Vivo S20 and S20 Pro. It arrives as the successor to the Vivo S19 lineup which debuted in May.

Vivo S20 price starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB model. It is available in a total of four variants with the top-most 16GB + 512GB configuration priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000). Meanwhile, the Vivo S20 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. It is also available in 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants.

Both models in the Vivo S20 series are equipped with a 6.67-inch (1260 x 2800 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 5,000 nits, and HDR10+ support. The base model gets a flat display while the Pro variant comes with a quad-curved panel. Both handsets run on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15.

The Vivo S20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. On the other hand, the Vivo S20 Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC under the hood, which is paired with Arm’s Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo S20 comes with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It also gets a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Vivo S20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It gets the same selfie camera as the base model.

The phones have (nano + nano) dual-SIM support, IP64 splash and dust resistance rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, and aura light. For connectivity, the phones offer Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Vivo S20 is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Vivo S20 Pro packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.