Air India Express announces launch of 4 new routes from this city: Details

Bhubaneswar: Leading low-budget air carriers, Air India Express announced the launch of four new routes from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The new services will connect the Odisha capital to Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, and Patna. Starting January 3, 2025, Air India Express will begin flights to Jaipur and Kochi, followed by Lucknow on January 4 and Patna on January 15. Bookings for these routes are now open.

Schedule:

Bhubaneswar-Jaipur: Four days a week—Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Bhubaneswar-Kochi & Bhubaneswar-Patna: Daily services.

Bhubaneswar-Lucknow: Operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

With these new additions, Air India Express now operates 104 weekly flights from Bhubaneswar, linking the city to major hubs such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune.

Earlier the airline announced daily flights from Kolkata to Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair). Starting December 15, the airline will introduce an additional daily flight on this route, offering twice-daily connectivity between Kolkata and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair). The airline also started Bengaluru-Sri Vijaya Puram flights. It will also start Chennai-Sri Vijaya Puram service on New Year’s Day.

Currently, Air India Express operates 21 weekly flights from Sri Vijaya Puram, connecting it directly to Bengaluru and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 15 other domestic cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi, and one international destination – Abu Dhabi. Starting January 2025, direct flights to Chennai will be added to the schedule.

Air India Express operates 374 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting the city to 25 domestic destinations, including Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Gwalior, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Sri Vijaya Puram, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. The airline also provides direct flights to international destinations like Abu Dhabi and Dammam, with one-stop connectivity to Agartala, Amritsar, Imphal, and Srinagar, along with 12 other international destinations, including Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, and Singapore.

In Kolkata, Air India Express operates 160 weekly flights to 14 domestic destinations, including Agartala, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Surat, and Varanasi. The airline also offers one-stop connections to 11 other domestic cities and 9 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.

A subsidiary of Air India and part of the Tata Group, Air India Express operates over 400 daily flights, serving 36 domestic and 15 international airports with a fleet of 90 aircraft, including 61 Boeing 737s and 29 Airbus A320s.