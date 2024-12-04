Gujarat Tops India in Solar Rooftop Installations Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Gujarat has emerged as the leader in rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with 2,86,545 installations completed so far, as reported by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik in the Rajya Sabha. This initiative, aimed at promoting residential solar power, has seen significant participation across the country, with a total of 1.45 crore registrations. Following Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have also made notable progress, with over 1.26 lakh and 53,000 installations, respectively.

The government has set an ambitious target of 1 crore rooftop solar installations in the residential sector by 2027, with an allocated budget of Rs 75,021 crore to support this effort. The scheme offers subsidies to applicants, with 3.66 lakh individuals already benefiting from financial assistance to install solar systems. The subsidies cover 60% of the cost for systems up to 2 kW and 40% for systems between 2 and 3 kW, making solar energy more accessible to households.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a key component of India’s renewable energy strategy, contributing to the country’s goal of reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy. The program is being implemented by the National Programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) and local distribution utilities (DISCOMs), which work together to ensure the successful roll-out of solar rooftop systems. This initiative is seen as a crucial step in empowering citizens with affordable, sustainable electricity while bolstering India’s role in the global push for renewable energy.