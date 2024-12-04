INDIA Bloc MPs Protest in Parliament, Demand JPC Probe into Adani Issue

Leaders from several INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and Left parties, staged a protest on the Parliament premises on Wednesday, demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against Adani Group. Holding banners with slogans like “Modi-Adani are one,” the MPs gathered at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, emphasizing their call for accountability. Notably, the TMC abstained from the protest, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was absent as he traveled to Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district to address the recent violence there.

The opposition’s demands for a JPC probe have intensified following allegations of bribery and fraud against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in a US court. Congress leaders claimed the indictment validated their longstanding concerns about alleged “scams” involving Adani’s conglomerate. Rahul Gandhi, in particular, has demanded Adani’s immediate arrest, highlighting the need for further investigation into the company’s activities. Despite the mounting pressure, the Adani Group has rejected the accusations as unfounded.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued an advisory cautioning MPs against holding protests near Parliament gates, citing potential safety and security risks. However, opposition leaders persisted with their demonstrations at the same location for the second consecutive day, reaffirming their determination to seek a thorough inquiry into the matter.