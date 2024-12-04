ISRO to Launch ESA’s Proba-3 Mission for Solar Research Today

ISRO is set to launch the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission today at 4:08 PM from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre aboard the PSLV-C59 rocket. This milestone marks a collaborative effort between ISRO and ESA, with the rocket carrying two satellites designed for groundbreaking solar research.

The mission features the world’s first precision formation flying setup, deploying the Coronagraph and Occulter satellites to study the Sun’s corona. These satellites, weighing 550 kg combined, will work in tandem to create an artificial solar eclipse, allowing detailed observations of the Sun’s outermost atmospheric layer.

Proba-3 demonstrates ISRO’s advanced capabilities in satellite deployment and highlights India’s role in international space collaboration. The mission aims to deepen understanding of the Sun’s corona and bolster the PSLV’s reputation in global space exploration.