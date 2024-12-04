Komaki launches new electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric vehicle brand, Komaki Electric Vehicle, has launched its latest model, the MG PRO Lithium series. Priced at Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom), the scooter is part of the brand’s ‘Har Ghar Komaki’ campaign.

The MG PRO features a powerful 2.2 kW and 2.7 kW LiFePO4 battery, offering an impressive range of up to 150 km. The scooter features an auto-repair function, addressing minor issues automatically. The MG PRO also comes with a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty on its motor, battery, and controller, plus a 1-year warranty on the charger.

The scooter is equipped with advanced lithium ferro phosphate battery technology, ensuring safety and long-term durability. Additionally, users can track their battery health via the app.