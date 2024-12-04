Maharashtra declares December 6 holiday for Dr. Ambedkar’s death anniversary

The Maharashtra government has declared December 6 as a local holiday to observe Mahaparinirvana Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a crusader for social justice. This holiday applies to government offices, schools, and select public institutions, reflecting the state’s respect for Dr. Ambedkar’s lasting contributions to the nation.

Mahaparinirvana Diwas is commemorated with solemn ceremonies, particularly at Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi, where thousands of followers gather to pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar. Known for his relentless efforts in advocating equality, human rights, and social reforms for marginalized communities, Dr. Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956. His vision continues to shape India’s societal and political landscape.

The holiday provides an opportunity for citizens to honor Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy and reflect on his ideals of justice and equality. Across Maharashtra, events, discussions, and programs are organized to celebrate his work and further his vision of an inclusive society. Officials have urged people to observe the day respectfully and participate in activities that promote the values he championed.