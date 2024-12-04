Moderate intensity earthquake hits northern Philippines

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

Philippine seismology agency PHIVOLCS said the quake struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. It warned of aftershocks and damage from the quake. There were no immediate reports of damage from the tremor.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.