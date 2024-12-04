NHAI to Build Full-Service Road on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

To ease travel challenges on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to construct a full-scale service road along one side of the highway. This road will enhance connectivity for towns such as Bidadi, Channapatna, and Maddur, allowing smoother access to and from the highway. The expressway, spanning 119 kilometers, was designed to streamline travel but has faced criticism for the lack of a complete service road due to obstacles like railway lines and uneven terrain, forcing vehicles to take lengthy detours.

NHAI plans to build the service road on the Bengaluru-to-Mysuru side of the highway, addressing the need for better infrastructure. Surveys have identified areas requiring additional features, such as underpasses and overpasses, to overcome geographical and structural hurdles. Tenders have already been invited for these projects, and construction will begin once the process is finalized, aiming to provide a long-term solution for access issues.

In parallel, NHAI is introducing a satellite-based toll collection system on the expressway to reduce congestion at toll plazas. Using the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), this technology will enable vehicles to pay tolls seamlessly without stopping. Managed by the Indian Highways Management Corporation Limited (IHMCL), the GNSS system is in the final stages of preparation, with tenders to be issued soon. These developments, coupled with the new service road, are expected to significantly improve the travel experience for commuters.