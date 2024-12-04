Redmi launches K80 series smartphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi K80 series was launched in China. Xiaomi’s latest smartphone lineup comprises two models — Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro.

Redmi K80 price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is offered in four other configurations with the 16GB + 1TB variant priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000). The handset is available in four colourways — Mountain Green, Mysterious Night Black, Snow Rock White, and Twilight Moon Blue.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K80 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. It is also available in a total of four RAM and storage configurations, with the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,000). Xiaomi has also introduced a Redmi K80 Pro Champions Edition model which sports the ‘Automobili Lamborghini Racing Team’ branding, costing CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000). The Redmi K80 Pro can be purchased in Mountain Green, Mysterious Night Black, and Snow Rock White colourways.

Both models in the Redmi K80 series come with a 6.67-inch (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) 12-bit AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays sport a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and offer HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The base model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro gets Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. They run on the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0.

The Redmi K80 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Redmi K80 Pro features the exact same camera setup as the base model but adds a third 50-megapixel floating telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.

In terms of connectivity, both handsets come with a USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and 4G VoLTE support. They also get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.he Redmi K80 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 120W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging support, whereas the K80 Pro packs a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.