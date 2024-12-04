Streambox Media introduces Dor QLED TV with subscription-based services in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Streambox Media has launched its latest range of QLED TVs called Dor in India. The Indian startup, which is backed by Micromax Informatics, Nikhil Kamath, and Stride Ventures, offers the TV with a subscription-based service which negates the upfront cost of the QLED TV in favour of a TV-as-a-service model. However, an activation fee is charged initially. Streambox Dor QLED TV comes in multiple sizes and is powered by the company’s proprietary operating system dubbed DorOS.

Streambox Dor QLED TV comes in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch options. The most affordable option is the 43-inch QLED TV whose subscription is priced in India at Rs. 799 per month for the first 12 months. Customers will be required to pay Rs. 10,799 upfront as an activation fee which also includes the first month’s tariff. They can also customise their plans when renewing subscriptions, starting as low as Rs. 299 per month.

It can be purchased on Flipkart. However, the company says that the larger 55-inch and 65-inch variants will be available next year. The TV comes with a four-year warranty and is claimed to get four DorOS software updates. Post 12 months of usage, Streambox Dor TV users have the option of returning the device to the seller and can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 for it.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh25-million

Streambox Dor QLED TV comes with up to a 65-inch screen with a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has multiple picture modes such as Sport, Cinema, and Vivid, and gets 40W down-firing speakers with Dolby Audio. The TV is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor operating at 1.1GHz, paired with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 4GB of onboard storage. It runs on DorOS.

For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and features HDMI, USB Type-C, ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, AV input, and coaxial ports. The company says DorOS provides access to up to 24 popular OTT apps in India such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV, FanCode, and Discovery+, as well as over 300 live TV channels — all integrated into a single subscription. However, Netflix isn’t a part of the company’s OTT suite as of now.

Streambox Dor QLED TV’s other features include customisable home screen layouts and colour schemes, built-in voice assistant for search and control, a solar-powered remote control, support for various media formats, parental controls for restricted access, and claimed regular security updates and software patches.