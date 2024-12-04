Tamil Actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s Son Arrested in Chennai for Drug Trafficking

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, known for his controversial statements and outspoken nature, has often been in the limelight for his political ventures and unconventional moves. In 2019, he directed a film featuring his son, Ali Khan Tughlaq, in a bid to establish him in the entertainment industry.

Recent investigations have uncovered an alleged online drug trafficking network involving Ali Khan Tughlaq. Reports indicate that the network sold marijuana, magic mushrooms, and methamphetamine across several cities, including Chennai. The case highlights the growing trend of drug sales through online platforms, raising concerns about its spread in urban areas.

Authorities revealed that Ali Khan had procured drugs online via a supplier named Karthikeyan, used them personally, and resold them for profit. Following a two-day interrogation, police confirmed the sale of magic mushrooms and methamphetamine by Tughlaq and his associates. Subsequent medical tests verified drug consumption, leading to their arrest and imprisonment.