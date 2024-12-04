Tripura: Hotels, eateries bar Bangladeshi nationals

Hotels and restaurants in Tripura have temporarily stopped serving Bangladeshi nationals in response to reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The All Tripura Hotels and Restaurants Owners’ Association stated that while India is a secular nation respecting all religions, recent incidents in Bangladesh, including disrespect to the Indian national flag and violence against minorities, have raised serious concerns. The association clarified this decision was made as a protest against these actions, emphasizing that Bangladeshi visitors are typically treated as guests in Tripura.

Similarly, ILS Hospital, a prominent private multi-specialty hospital in Agartala, announced a suspension of services to Bangladeshi patients, citing solidarity with the protests against the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. The hospital expressed support for the sentiments of those raising awareness about the issue and highlighted the severity of recent developments in the neighboring country as the reason for this temporary measure.

In Assam, anti-Bangladesh sentiment is also on the rise. The Congress led a protest outside the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati, with demonstrations spreading across districts such as Nalbari, Chirang, Hojai, and Jorhat. These protests reflect growing frustration and calls for action against the reported persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.