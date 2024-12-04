Woman killed, son injured in car-bus collision in Kerala’s Chadayamangalam

A tragic accident on MC Road near Chadayamangalam claimed the life of Syamala Kumari, a housewife from Nilamel in Kollam, and left her son critically injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning near the Ilavakode Block Office, between Chadayamangalam and Adoor. The collision involved a car and a KSRTC bus traveling in opposite directions.

The bus, a fast passenger vehicle from the Kottarakkara depot, was en route to Kottayam, while the car was headed toward Chadayamangalam. Both vehicles were reportedly moving at high speeds, resulting in a severe impact that completely destroyed the front of the car. Locals worked to rescue the trapped occupants by cutting open the car’s front section.

Syamala Kumari and her son were rushed to Kadakkal Taluk Hospital in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, Syamala Kumari succumbed to her injuries. Her son, who was driving the car, is undergoing treatment for serious injuries. The accident has raised concerns about speeding on the busy MC Road.