Alliance Air to operate direct flights connecting these cities: Details

Kolkata: Alliance Air will operate two flights a week from Guwahati in Assam to Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. The domestic carrier will operate flights on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The flight will depart from Guwahati at 12.10 pm and land in Ziro at 1.25 pm. The return flight from Ziro will leave for Guwahati at 1.50 pm and reach there at 3.05 pm.

Also Read: Redmi launches new earphones: Details

Ziro has established itself as a MICE tourism destination, and with the beginning of the direct flights from Guwahati to Ziro, tourism in the valley will receive a boost. MICE tourism destinations are cities and regions equipped to host meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

Earlier the airline launched direct operations between Jaipur and Kullu through 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft. The flights between Jaipur and Kullu have been launched under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), commonly known as UDAN .Alliance Air, is already carrying out flights between Delhi, Amritsar and Dehradun using 48-seater ATR-42 aircraft.