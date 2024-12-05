Centre to Announce Wayanad Rehabilitation Package Details on Thursday

The Union government has classified the Wayanad landslides as a “disaster of severe nature” following the Kerala government’s memorandum submitted in August, which reported the loss of 359 lives and numerous injuries. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited the disaster sites in early August and recommended this classification. Although Kerala had requested the tragedy to be declared a national disaster, the Union government stated that existing regulations do not allow for such a designation.

Regarding relief funding, the Union government noted that Kerala has ?783 crore in its State Disaster Response Fund, with an additional ?153 crore allocated in November for rescue operations, airdropping supplies, and debris removal. Kerala has requested ?2,219 crore for the rehabilitation of Wayanad, based on the state’s Post-Disaster Needs Assessment, which is currently under review by the IMCT. The Union government is expected to announce the details of this rehabilitation package soon.

In the meantime, Kerala’s political parties are expressing their frustration with the Centre’s response. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with other MPs, met with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the rehabilitation package, which is anticipated to be unveiled tomorrow. Meanwhile, the ruling LDF is organizing protests across Kerala to highlight what they view as the Centre’s inadequate response, with online campaigns criticizing the government’s stance on aid for the disaster-affected region.