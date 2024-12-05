CIK, SIA Raid Srinagar Central Jail, Seize Gadgets Tied to Militancy

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) and the State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out a significant raid at Central Jail Srinagar on Wednesday, recovering digital devices suspected of being linked to militant activities. The operation, authorized by a Special Judge under the NIA Act, is part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-related case (FIR No. 06/2023), which involves a conspiracy by banned groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir and across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a police spokesperson, these militant groups, working with Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and local sympathizers, have been forming new terror cells and radicalizing youth via social media. The investigation revealed that undertrials and their associates inside the jail were using mobile phones and communication devices to coordinate with active militants, transmitting instructions from handlers across the border.

The raid also aimed to determine how these devices breached the jail’s security and to identify those responsible for smuggling them in. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the facilitators and collaborators involved. The police have pledged to take legal action against anyone found aiding militant activities through these communication devices and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security measures across the Union Territory to combat rising militant activities.