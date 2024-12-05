Heavy Rain Alert: Chennai and Nearby Areas to See Intense Showers

Heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal has caused severe flooding and significant damage in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts. The unexpected downpour destroyed crops, leaving residents anxious about further rainfall. The Chennai Meteorological Department has shared updates on upcoming weather conditions.

A low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea is influencing weather patterns, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms expected today and tomorrow across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Between the 7th and 10th, similar rainfall is likely in scattered areas, while on the 11th, coastal Tamil Nadu and a few locations in interior regions, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience light to moderate rain.

In Chennai, partly cloudy skies are forecast for the next 48 hours, with chances of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Temperatures are expected to range between 32-33°C during the day and 25-26°C at night.