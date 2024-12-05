Indian Railways to operate special trains between these cities: Details

Mumbai: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced the operation of two special trains between Adilabad and Dadar. These trains were announced to accommodate the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the death anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on December 6, 2024,

The special trains operating between Adilabad and Dadar will follow the following schedule: Train No. 07058 will depart from Adilabad at 07:00 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2024, and arrive at Dadar at 03:30 AM on Friday, December 6, 2024.

On the return journey, Train No. 07057 will depart from Dadar at 01:05 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2024, and reach Adilabad at 06:45 PM on the same day.

Both special trains, operating between Adilabad and Dadar, will cover an extensive route, making stops at several key stations along the way. The stations include Kinwat, Himayatnagar, Bhokar, Mudkhed, H.S. Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Manwat Road, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Lasur, Rotegaon, Nagarsol, Ankai, Manmad, Nasik, Igatpuri, and Kalyan.

These special trains will be equipped with General Second Class Chair Car Coaches to cater to the large number of passengers expected to travel during the period.