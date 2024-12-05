Karnataka Govt Cancels Two Early ‘Pushpa-2’ Shows Pre-Release

The Karnataka government has canceled two early screenings of the much-anticipated film Pushpa-2 scheduled before its official worldwide release on December 5. Several Bengaluru theatres had planned to screen the movie between 3:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., ahead of the permitted 6:30 a.m. showtime. This decision came after complaints from the Karnataka State Producers Association, which cited the screenings as a violation of the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act.

In response, the Bengaluru City District Magistrate directed the police to enforce the regulation, warning cinemas against unauthorized shows before 6:30 a.m. The government emphasized that theatres violating this directive would face cancellation of early screenings. While Pushpa-2 is set to release in over 30 cinemas across Karnataka, the Producers Association argued that early showings created an unfair advantage and undermined the industry’s regulatory framework.

More than 40 Bengaluru cinemas had planned to leverage the high demand for Pushpa-2 through early screenings to boost revenue. However, government intervention has halted these plans. Authorities are now closely monitoring theatres, with police ensuring compliance with screening regulations. The incident has reignited discussions about stricter enforcement of cinema timings and the growing trend of early screenings for blockbuster films.