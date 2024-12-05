Kerala Vande Bharat halted by technical snag at Shoranur, resumes after 3-hour delay

The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express faced a significant disruption on Wednesday near the Shoranur Bridge, halting its journey for nearly three hours. The train, which departed from Kasaragod at 2:30 PM, came to an abrupt stop around 5:30 PM due to a technical malfunction. Passengers were left stranded as the train doors remained locked, and the air conditioning system shut down, adding to the inconvenience. The train was eventually moved back to Shoranur station for repairs.

After repairs, the train resumed its journey at 9 PM, continuing with a replacement engine. However, the delay caused several passengers to miss connecting services and face challenges upon reaching Thiruvananthapuram, where it arrived at 2:30 AM, 12 hours after departure. Many travelers were further inconvenienced as they were unable to leave the city due to the extended delay.

Railway officials have attributed the issue to a suspected power circuit malfunction and assured a detailed inspection to prevent similar incidents. The Southern Railways confirmed operations were restored by 8:30 PM, though the incident underscored the challenges of managing such disruptions. Passengers endured significant discomfort due to the prolonged delay and lack of onboard facilities during the downtime.