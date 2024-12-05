Kolkata Weather Update: Major Temperature Drop Predicted Amid Western Disturbances

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts clear skies for South Bengal on Thursday, with daytime temperatures near 27°C and nighttime lows around 17°C. However, a notable drop is expected by the weekend, with Kolkata temperatures potentially dipping to 15°C. While the second phase of winter may commence in the western districts, officials have yet to confirm a full-fledged resurgence of cold weather in the region.

A western disturbance is set to bring significant weather changes starting December 7. Snowfall and rain are expected in the northwest hills between December 7 and 9, with the impact extending to the northwestern plains by December 8. Sikkim and parts of North Bengal may also experience weather effects. Despite winter’s early start in Bengal this year, conditions might not align with seasonal expectations.

Cold winds from the north and northwest are driving temperature declines across South Bengal, with districts expected to see a 3–4°C drop by Saturday. In contrast, North Bengal temperatures are projected to remain steady. Light rain is anticipated in Darjeeling and Kalimpong from Friday due to the disturbance, with similar conditions spreading to North Dinajpur and Malda by December 10. Overall, temperatures across the state may remain above average through the winter months of December to February.