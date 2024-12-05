Public sector bank revises fixed deposit rates

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank, Canara Bank revised its fixed deposit interest rates. The lender revised the interest rates for fixed deposits under Rs 3 crore.

The newFD rate ranges from 4% to 7.4% for the general public on different tenures. The return percentage for callable FDs can be as high as 7.9 for senior citizens.

Canara Bank offers 4 per cent interest on term deposits with maturities ranging from seven to 45 days and 5.25 per cent on those maturing between 46 and 90 days. Deposits with a maturity period of 91 to 179 days earn an interest rate of 5.5 per cent, while those with maturities between 180 and 269 days are eligible for a 6.25 per cent interest rate.

For longer tenures the bank offers a 6.85 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from one to two years, and a 7.30 per cent rate for deposits with tenures between two and three years. The highest rate of 7.40 per cent is applicable to fixed deposits with a tenure exceeding three years but under five years. Senior citizen fixed deposits interest rates range from 4 per cent to 7.90 per cent on callable deposits with maturities from seven days to 10 years.