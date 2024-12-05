Salman Khan Receives Threat, Invokes Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan’s security has once again raised concerns after a recent incident at a film set in Dadar. A man named Satish Sharma entered the set and demanded photos with the actor. The situation escalated when Sharma threatened the actor’s bouncer by invoking the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

This incident highlights the ongoing security threats faced by Salman Khan, particularly due to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. In response to these threats, the actor has been provided with enhanced security measures, including Y+ security and advanced surveillance technology.

The recent incident serves as a reminder of the need for stringent security protocols to protect high-profile individuals like Salman Khan. As such, authorities are taking necessary steps to ensure the actor’s safety and prevent any future incidents.